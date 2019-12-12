Police detain suspects in Sheremet murder case – interior minister

Among detainees is a Ukrainian musician and volunteer Andriy "Riffmaster" Antonenko.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says the National Police has detained persons suspected of the assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kyiv in 2016, and, with the consent of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is pressing charges against them.

"The National Police have just detained and with the consent of the PGO are handing out well-founded suspicion notices to the persons complicit in the murder of Pavel Sheremet. This is the result of the very complex and hard work done by real experts, and an important step toward the completion of the investigation," he wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, a Ukrainian musician and founder of Riffmaster band, who is also a Donbas war volunteer, Andrii Antonenko, wrote on Facebook the law enforcers were pressing charges against him in the Sheremet assassination case.

He authored an anthem of the Ukrainian Specops Forces.

UNIAN memo. Pavel Sheremet, a journalist from Belarus who was residing in Kyiv, was blown up in a car he was driving on the morning of July 20, 2016. Police opened a criminal case under Clause 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (felonious homicide committed in a way dangerous for many people's life).

The then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko named "revenge for professional activity" as a major version behind the journalist's murder. Interior Minister Arsen Avakov did not rule out Russia's involvement in the assassination. He said that the National Police was ready to pay UAH 200,000 for any tip with regard to the murder suspects.