Ukraine's SBU prevents smuggling of military aircraft components into Russia

Offenders, using forged shipping documents, illegally registered military aircraft units at the customs and cargo warehouse of Kyiv International Airport.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has prevented the smuggling of components for An-72 and An-74 military transport aircraft into Russia, which is designated by Ukraine as the aggressor state.

"Offenders, using forged shipping documents, illegally registered military aircraft units at the customs and cargo warehouse of [Ukraine's Ihor Sikorsky] Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) without the required permissions and approvals from the State Service of Expert Control," the SBU's press service said on December 13.

SBU officers exposed an attempt to illegally export dual-use goods outside Ukraine, it said.

The dealers planned to send the said components to "customers" who acted in the interests of Russia's Defense Ministry. The equipment was supposed to be received by the "customers" from the aggressor state via third countries.

During a raid in the airport's customs terminal, as well as searches in the warehouse and at places of residence of the suspects, law enforcers found components for combat aircraft, customs and technical documentation proving the illegal shipments were being planned.

The person who was involved in handling the deal was charged under Article 333 (violation of procedure of international transfers of goods subject to state export control) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.