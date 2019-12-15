Ukraine's Sentsov arrives in Latvia to undergo rehabilitation

Former political prisoner Oleh Sentsov will undergo rehabilitation at Jūrmala-based National Rehabilitation Centre "Vaivari."

Ukrainian film director and one of the Kremlin's former political prisoners Oleh Sentsov has arrived in Latvia to undergo rehabilitation at the invitation of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Oleh Sentsov arrived in Latvia at the invitation of the Latvian side. Under-Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Atis Lots and Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia Oleksandr Mischenko met Sentsov at the airport," the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Latvia wrote on Facebook on December 15.

As UNIAN reported earlier, a group of the Kremlin's former hostages, namely Roman Sushchenko, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Volodymyr Balukh, Stanislav Klykh, Mykola Karpyuk, Oleksiy Syzonovych, Pavlo Hryb, Edem Bekirov, Yevhen Panov, and Artur Panov, as well as their family members arrived at Jūrmala-based National Rehabilitation Centre "Vaivari" on December 10 to undergo rehabilitation at the invitation of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Their rehabilitation will last until December 21.

Sentsov is expected to join the group on December 15.

UNIAN memo. Twenty-four Ukrainian POW sailors captured by Russian special forces near the Kerch Strait in November 2018, and 11 political prisoners were returned by Russia to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange on September 7. The political prisoners include Roman Sushchenko, Oleh Sentsov, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Volodymyr Balukh, Stanislav Klykh, Mykola Karpyuk, Oleksiy Syzonovych, Pavlo Hryb, Edem Bekirov, Yevhen Panov, and Artur Panov.