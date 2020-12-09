Guterres assured Ukraine that the United Nations, in cooperation with the governments of host countries, is determined to further strengthen efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the peacekeeping missions and to prevent its spread.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed condolences to the people of Ukraine over a death of a Ukrainian peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"At this painful time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government and people of Ukraine on this terrible loss, as well as my appreciation for the contribution made by your compatriot to our work for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo," he said in a letter sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by the president's press service on Telegram.

Read alsoUN: Pandemic could push up to 115 million people into poverty this yearGuterres assured Ukraine that the United Nations, in cooperation with the governments of host countries, is determined to further strengthen efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the peacekeeping missions and to prevent its spread.

"While taking measures to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers and other staff, our missions will strive to continue to deliver on their mandates. In this context, I wish to reiterate my deepest gratitude to your country for its strong support to the United Nations and to peacekeeping operations in particular," the UN chief said.

Death of Ukrainian peacekeepers in Congo

On December 6, a serviceman with the Ukrainian helicopter squad that is part of the United Nations stabilization mission in Congo died of cardiac arrest.

On November 23, another military died of coronavirus complications.

