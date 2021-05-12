In addition, Ukraine is to get the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines soon.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said another batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is expected from May 17.

"We expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine as part of the COVAX Facility and under our direct contract in the near future, tentatively, starting from May 17," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

In addition, shipments of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines to Ukraine are expected in the near future.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On April 16, 2021, the first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ukraine as part of the COVAX Facility.

On May 1, 2021, Stepanov said Ukraine had signed a contract with the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the supply of additional 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the contract, Ukraine will receive the first deliveries under this contract, or 500,000 doses, in May-June 2021, some 4.5 million doses will be delivered in the third quarter (July-September 2021), while the remaining 15 million doses will be supplied in the fourth quarter of this year.

