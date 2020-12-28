An increase in new cases is expected after New Year's Day celebrations.

The Health Ministry does not plan to cancel or postpone plans for tougher quarantine measures in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this at a briefing, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoNumber of new daily COVID-19 cases sharply down as of Dec 28

"Many people ask whether we plan to postpone or cancel the quarantine, as the number of cases has been falling," he said.

He explains his ministry predicts a rise in the incidence of coronavirus cases after New Year Day's celebrations in January. What is more, he added, a seasonal outbreak of influenza is expected.

"So, with regard to the strict quarantine from January 8 to January 24, we are not going to introduce any changes," he said.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Update

As many as 4,385 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of December 28.

The number of tests conducted on Sunday, December 27, also decreased compared to previous weeks. In particular, there were 12,225 PCR tests and 3,107 ELISA tests.

Author: UNIAN