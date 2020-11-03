He says even the strongest medical systems of European countries cannot withstand the load from COVID-19

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the COVID-19 situation in Ukraine is close to disaster.

He announced this while addressing parliament on Tuesday, November 3, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"We have reached the point of no return and are close to disaster. The situation is critical not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world. Britain, France, Austria, Germany, Spain are again introducing tough quarantine restrictions for a good reason," he said.

According to the minister, even the strongest medical systems of European countries cannot withstand the load from COVID-19.

"There are hard times looming ahead. Many will not like such words, but it is a fact. There is no one separate that is responsible for the fight against COVID-19. No one in the world is able to independently solve the problem of the coronavirus," the minister stressed.

"You won't be able to avoid this. The time has come for everyone's personal responsibility ... The coronavirus spreads from one person to another, therefore each of us is personally responsible for the spread of the coronavirus disease," Stepanov added.

According to him, people should abide by the rules to protect themselves and others.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,899 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 3, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 411,093 as of November 3, 2020.

As many as 168,868 patients, including 5,100 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,532 with 157 fatalities recorded in the past day.

