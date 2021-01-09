He explained the timing of the new quarantine-related curbs.

Ukraine's Health Ministry forecasts that coronavirus statistics in the country will begin to deteriorate as early as this week and a spike in new COVID-19 cases is possible in some regions.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this at a briefing on January 9.

He explained that the period of the introduction of enhanced quarantine restrictions covering the period from January 8 to 24 coincides with the end of the incubation period for people who could have contracted the virus during the New Year holidays.

According to him, during the holiday period, people were actively moving inside Ukraine and crossed the border. Moreover, migration flows between the Ukrainian regions increased the risk of spreading the infection nationwide.

"As a result, we predict an increase – a sharp increase in some regions – in the number of those infected ... According to forecasts, as early as this week the number of [COVID-19] patients will begin to grow. We cannot allow this to be another, very strong wave of COVID-19," he summed up.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine saw a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, as 4,846 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in the past 24 hours as of January 9, 2021.

In particular, 2,411 new patients were hospitalized; while 7,961 people recovered. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 80 victims.

Author: UNIAN