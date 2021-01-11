As of January 7, as many as 78 countries were in the red zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries in terms of the level of coronavirus spread and corresponding travel restrictions applied.

The relevant list of countries with a wider spread of COVID-19 as of January 7, 2021, has been published on the ministry's website.

The list is formed according to a single indicator, namely the number of patients per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

Countries in the red zone

As of January 7, as many as 78 countries were in the red zone, including Lithuania, San Marino, Czech Republic, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, Montenegro, Russia, Italy, Belarus, Turkey, etc.

Read alsoJapan detects new coronavirus variant – mediaAfter returning from the red zone, Ukrainians must be self-isolating for 14 days, using the Dii Vdoma application. Early termination of self-isolation is possible after a negative PCR test.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need an insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment costs. Persons arriving from the red zone countries are not subject to observation if they have a negative PCR test result for COVID-19 done no more than 48 hours before crossing the border of Ukraine.

Countries in the green zone

As of January 7, Ukraine and 115 other countries were included in the green zone.

Neither 14-day self-isolation nor testing is required if Ukrainians return home from the green zone.

Author: UNIAN