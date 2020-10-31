The worst situation is reported in Odesa region (87.4%).

Hospital load across Ukraine has already reached 67.2%, while no regions are left where the indicator has remained below 50%.

That's according to the country's health ministry.

The highest hospital load as regards COVID-19 patients is reported in Odesa (87.4%), Zhytomyr (85.9%), and Poltava (85.4%) regions.

Read alsoHealth ministry opposes idea of another strict lockdown across UkraineAt the same time, there is not a single region where hospital load is below 50%.

The best situation so far is in Ternopil region (54.9%).

In all regions, the incidence rate has exceeded the norm. On average, across Ukraine, the figure is set at 246.4, while the norm is 40. The worst situation is observed in Chernivtsi region (467.7).

In Kyiv, the ministry says, hospital load stands at 69.3%, while the incidence rate is 254.3 per 100,000 population.

Over the past day, 8,752 new cases were confirmed, setting a new daily high. At the same time, 3,902 patients recovered.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has appealed to lawmakers to back the bill providing tougher fines for mask rules violations.

Author: UNIAN