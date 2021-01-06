Today, more than 23,000 people are hospitalized nationwide.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said more than 10% of COVID-19 patients who are treated in hospitals across the country are in critical condition, while their number is growing.

He made the comment during a daily online briefing on January 6, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

"Today, more than 23,000 people are hospitalized, and they need appropriate healthcare in hospital settings. Over 10% are seriously ill. In general, the number of such patients is increasing," he said.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,911 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 6, 2021.

Read alsoUkraine to create register of vaccinated against COVID-19The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,090,496.

As many as 761,898 patients, including 14,490 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 19,357 with 228 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Author: UNIAN