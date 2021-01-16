The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,154,692.

Ukraine said 7,729 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,154,692 as of January 16, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoUkraine to buy COVID-19 vaccine via UK firm – MinisterAs many as 857,183 patients, including 9,792 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 20,686 with 144 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 276,823 active cases as of January 16. In total, there have been 1,255,795 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 7,729 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 245 children and 369 healthcare workers. Some 2,083 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 48,700 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 29,363 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 19,337 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (821), Zaporizhia region (696), Dnipropetrovsk region (586), Donetsk region (540), and Lviv region (485).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN