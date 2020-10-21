Photo from UNIAN
Ukraine's Health Ministry says no Ukrainian region is ready for lifting COVID-19 curbs.
The epidemiological situation as of October 20 did not let the city of Kyiv and all 24 regions enter the next stage of easing the coronavirus-related quarantine, the ministry said on its website.
Prior to that, only Kirovohrad region was on the list.
Read alsoQuarantine in Ukraine: Number of marriages six times higher than that of divorcesSuch criteria reflect measures to control the spread of the virus, hospitals' capacities, and the ability of the healthcare system as a whole to counter the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest
- Ukraine said 6,719 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 21, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.
- The total number of confirmed cases grew to 315,826.