Ukraine's Health Ministry says no Ukrainian region is ready for lifting COVID-19 curbs.

The epidemiological situation as of October 20 did not let the city of Kyiv and all 24 regions enter the next stage of easing the coronavirus-related quarantine, the ministry said on its website.

Prior to that, only Kirovohrad region was on the list.

Such criteria reflect measures to control the spread of the virus, hospitals' capacities, and the ability of the healthcare system as a whole to counter the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.

Ukraine said 6,719 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 21, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 315,826.

