The total number of confirmed cases grew to 858,714.

Ukraine said 13,371 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 10, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 858,714 as of December 10, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 465,021 patients, including 13,903 in the past day, have recovered, which exceeded the number of confirmed new daily cases for the third day in a row.

The death toll has hit 14,470 with 266 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 379,223 active cases as of December 10. In total, there have been 952,065 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoDecision made: Ukraine to be put on lockdown on Jan 8-24"In the past day, 13,371 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 652 children and 580 healthcare workers. Some 2,993 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 67,142 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 41,279 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 25,863 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,899), Zaporizhia region (1,060), Dnipropetrovsk region (835), Cherkasy region (721), and Kharkiv region (719).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Lockdown

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, December 9, adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

New rules and restrictions are explained here.

Author: UNIAN