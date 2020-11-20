Some 259 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day.

Experts from the Crimean Human Rights Group (CHRG) say 16,901 COVID-19 cases, including 334 fatalities, have been registered in Russian-occupied Crimea since the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

"Some 259 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day," the CHRG said on Facebook on November 20, referring to the occupying authorities' data.

Read alsoUkraine updates global travel advisories amid COVID-19 epidemicIn Sevastopol alone, 56 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past day.

In total, 3,751 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the epidemic.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 14,575 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 20, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 598,085.

Author: UNIAN