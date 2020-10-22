Some 267 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day.

Experts from the Crimean Human Rights Group (CHRG) say 9,383 COVID-19 cases, including 185 fatalities, have been registered in Russian-occupied Crimea since the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

"Some 267 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day," the CHRG said on Facebook on October 22, referring to the occupying authorities' data.

In total, 1,798 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the epidemic.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,053 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 22, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 322,879.

Author: UNIAN