The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has approved bill No. 3891, which was drafted by the government to amend the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Some 262 out of 344 Members of Parliament registered in the session hall voted for this decision without debates and with the subsequent introduction of technical and legal amendments, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

The draft law, in particular, sets a fine at 10 to 15 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens for not wearing respirators or face masks covering the nose and the mouth (including self-made ones) in public buildings, facilities, on public transport during the quarantine period.

The fine is set at UAH 170 to UAH 255, which is US$6 to US$9 at the current forex rate.

In addition, the law authorizes the executive committees (executive bodies) of rural, town, city councils to consider cases of such administrative offenses while the National Police, state sanitary and epidemiological services are authorized to draw up protocols and consider cases of such an administrative offense.

The law is to become effective on the day following the day of its publication.

Health Minister on fines for not wearing face masks

On November 4, speaking about the provision of bill No. 3891 at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov noted that "a fine can be levied at the place of an administrative violation only with the help of non-cash payment devices."

Such a fine can be imposed by the internal affairs agencies, the National Police, the health authority, the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, as well as local authorities, Stepanov added. The decision to impose a fine could be appealed within 10 days, he added.

Author: UNIAN