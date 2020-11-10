The president has a slight fever with no other symptoms reported. she says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson Yulia Mendel spoke about the president's health after the leader had tested positive for COVID-19.

The president "was well" and "in a good mood" yesterday, the BBC News Ukraine quoted Mendel as saying.

"Almost all office workers underwent tests – not everyone has got them back yet, some are still waiting. I personally didn't take it because I did it on Saturday – it was negative. Therefore, I will take the next one at the end of this week," Mendel said.

The spokespeson said the president had a slight fever, with no other symptoms reported so far.

Mendel said Zelensky would self-isolate and undergo treatment at home.

There is a separate room in the residence where he will be working until recovery.

The president's press secretary has added Zelensky is taking vitamins, remaining under medical supervision.

COVID-19 at the President's Office

On November 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak also said he had contracted the coronavirus.

Author: UNIAN