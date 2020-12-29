The acute phase of the pandemic will last until the end of 2021.

Chairperson of the National Technical Group on Immunization Fedir Lapiy has said the situation with COVID-19 may improve in the summer of 2021.

"We may expect an improvement in the situation with COVID-19 in summer. We saw this in the summer of 2020. But, according to WHO forecasts, the acute phase of the pandemic will last until the end of 2021. But this does not mean that quarantine curbs will not be eased and life will not get back into its more regular rhythm," he told Ukraine 24 TV channel.

"Immunity will be formed by part of the world's population via the disease, but herd immunity is a very distant thing. Part of the population will be vaccinated and thus receive immunity. That is, when we say that COVID-19 will become a seasonal infection, another year must pass, i.e. we are talking about the acute phase of the pandemic until the end of 2021," the expert added.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,988 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 29, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,037,362.

Author: UNIAN