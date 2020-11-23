The relevant funds have been allocated to ensure a sufficient number of beds, the top health official assures.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the situation with the number of beds for COVID-19 patients available in hospitals across country is under control.

In total, 53,445 such beds are available there, he told a briefing on November 23, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

"At the same time, there are 27,792 [COVID-19] patients in hospitals today... The situation is completely under control, all along. We have a clear understanding of how to increase the number of beds, which has already been embodied in the relevant regulations, while the required funds have been allocated both for the treatment itself and for the provision of beds and equipment," the minister summed up.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,945 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 23, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 635,689.

As many as 291,060 patients, including 4,143 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoInterior Ministry comments on some mayors defying weekend quarantineThe death toll has hit 11,075 with 124 fatalities recorded in the past day.

On November 20, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said 92,000 places for COVID-19 patients had been reserved in hospitals nationwide.

As of the morning of November 22, Ukraine reported 12,079 new daily cases of COVID-19.

Author: UNIAN