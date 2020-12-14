Speaker Razumkov says 21 lawmakers, 55 parliament workers ill with COVID-19 now

As of today, 211 employees of the secretariat and 128 MPs have been ill or are being treated.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said 21 Members of Parliament and 55 employees of the Verkhovna Rada secretariat were ill with COVID-19 as of December 14. "As of today, 211 employees of the secretariat have been ill or are being treated. As for the lawmakers, there are 128 Ukrainian MPs. As of today, there are 21 MPs and 55 employees of the secretariat," he said during the Conciliation Council of faction leaders and chairmen of parliamentary committees, an UNIAN correspondent reported. Read also Kyiv mayor reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths as of Dec 14 COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments Ukraine said 6,451 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 900,666. Author: UNIAN

