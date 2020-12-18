Some 323 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 172 as of the morning of December 18.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 18, some 3,178 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 9,523 people have recovered and 35 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 172 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Quarantine in Ukraine may last until late FebOf those newly-infected, 21 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 323 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 89 people.

Ukraine said 12,630 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 18, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 944,381.

Author: UNIAN