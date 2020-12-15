Some 398 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 85 as of the morning of December 15.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 15, some 3,193 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 8,994 people have recovered and 33 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 85 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCabinet introduces new quarantine restrictions from Dec 19Of those newly-infected, five people have been hospitalized, while another 80 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 398 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 177 people.

Ukraine said 8,416 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 15, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 909,082.

