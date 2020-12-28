Some 307 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by three as of the morning of December 28.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 28, some 2,288 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 11,335 people have recovered and 37 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Three new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine's government not to give up January lockdown plansOf those newly-infected, one person has been hospitalized, while another two are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 307 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 22 people.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 28, 2020, that is 4,385 against 6,113 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,030,374.

Author: UNIAN