Turkey, which is popular among Ukrainian tourists, has been put back into the "green" quarantine zone.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has updated the list of countries in the "red" and "green" zones as of January 15, 2021.

Compared to the previous week, Turkey, which is one of the top destinations for Ukrainian tourists, has been put back in the "green" zone list, which means that upon arrival from there, Ukrainians will no longer be obliged to go into self-isolation.

Also among the popular tourist destinations assigned to the "green" zone are Bulgaria, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Maldives, Mexico, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Thailand, while Croatia, Montenegro, Seychelles, and the UAE remain in the "red" zone.

"Red" zone

As of January 15, a total of 66 countries were in the "red" zone (last week there were 78), including: Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Republic of South Africa, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, UAE, UK, USA, Uruguay, and others.

Upon returning from the "red" zone destinations, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application. Early termination of self-isolation period is possible after a negative PCR test result returns.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment. Persons arriving from the "red" zone countries, if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result run no earlier than 48 hours prior to crossing in, shall not be subject to observation.

"Green" zone

As of January 15, the zone covers Ukraine and 128 other countries, including: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Australia, Barbados, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Finland, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iceland, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, and others.

Upon returning from these countries, you do not need to take a coronavirus test or go to self-isolation.

At the same time, it should be understood that assigning a destination to the "green" zone does not mean that Ukrainian tourists can cross in unhindered. Most of these countries have imposed quarantine restrictions, which, among other things, ban the entry of foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country can be found at MFA Ukraine's Tripadvisor website.

A complete list of "red" and "green" zone countries has been posted on the website of the Ministry of Health.

