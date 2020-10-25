The country is now much better prepared than in spring.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that his government sees no reason to impose a new lockdown in the country.

"We really do not want and do not see any reason for total quarantine," he said when visiting a polling station in Lviv on October 25, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"We are currently managing adaptive quarantine. You see that now, unfortunately, there are more and more red zones. Once again – I urge people to realize that face masks, social distancing and responsibility are what will save our economy and our people from the spread of this epidemic. Our preparedness today is many times better than in spring," he said.

As many as 6,088 new daily COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine on Sunday, October 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 343,498 as of October 25.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus increased by 102 in the past day. The total death toll was 6,391 as of October 25.

Author: UNIAN