The salaries of healthcare workers have been increased since September.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Ukrainian doctors for the low mortality rate from COVID-19.

In an interview for the Ukrainian TV channels, he noted the qualification of Ukrainian doctors in the treatment of coronavirus patients, as well as the importance of their sufficient financial support, according to the president's press service.

"We have almost the lowest mortality rate in Europe – 1.9% (of the number of patients), because doctors know how to treat COVID-19 patients. They learned quickly – Italians invited our doctors for a reason," the president said, adding the salaries of healthcare workers have been increased since September.

Ukraine said 7,053 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 22, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 322,879.

Author: UNIAN