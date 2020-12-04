The authorities weighed all the pros and cons.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has recommended that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal should not introduce a lockdown in December.

He spoke about this during an evening address to citizens.

He noted that during the consultations, the authorities weighed all the pros and cons, based on the forecasts of experts and the opinion of local government representatives.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 15,100 new active cases reported as of Dec 4

"We've received assurances from the Health Ministry regarding the controllability of the situation in hospitals. And I recommended the Prime Minister should not declare a lockdown in December," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the president noted that the weekend quarantine had produced its results, citing a slowdown in the growth of daily COVID-19 cases.

Lockdown in Ukraine: Recent developments

On December 2, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government would not extend the weekend quarantine.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, is working on the most balanced solution to the possible strengthening of quarantine curbs.

Under the law, the government shall announce its decision at least seven days in advance.

Author: UNIAN