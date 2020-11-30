The two-week lockdown option has been rejected, the source claims.

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the date for the introduction of a full-blown lockdown across Ukraine to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The strict quarantine will be in effect from December 23 to January 15, the Segodnya outlet reports citing a source in government.

"The two weeks' option was rejected. It all boiled down to the dates from December 23 to January 15. Details will be available on Wednesday," the source said.

The source also commented on the information about the alleged preparation of the "intelligent lockdown" by Cabinet, of which David Arakhamia, head of the ruling parliamentary faction Servant of the People had spoken earlier.

Read alsoUkraine's health minister says COVID-19 situation remains tough"Perhaps Arakhamia meant that support for the duration of quarantine and rapid response to changes," suggested the government source.

Lockdown in Ukraine: Latest

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, believes that the probability of the government imposing a full lockdown across Ukraine stands at 90%.

The government is considering a new format for the lockdown, he added: "The government mulls some kind of intelligent lockdown. That is, not the full lockdown we had this spring, but the one adjusted to the realities in each region, including public transport, etc.," he told Ukraine 24 TV.

Arakhamia did not rule out that the lockdown may be introduced on the New Year and Christmas holidays.

Today, November 30, at the Conciliation Council in the Verkhovna Rada, a proposal was voiced to hear out the health minister, Maksym Stepanov, during a question hour in Parliament, including on the possible lockdown options.

Author: UNIAN