The minister expects at least 1 million tests will be conducted per month.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said anyone who has flu symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

"Now we will test people with any signs of a respiratory condition, regardless of whether the symptoms are consistent with the coronavirus disease. Any respiratory condition – anyone will undergo a PCR test to confirm or deny the diagnosis of COVID-19. At the same time, we plan to conduct at least 1 million tests per month," he said at a briefing on Saturday.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of countries in green and red zonesStepanov noted not only PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, but also rapid ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests would be conducted.

According to the minister, if an ELISA test confirms the disease, its results will need to be checked using a PCR test.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,811 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 12, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 885,039.

Author: UNIAN