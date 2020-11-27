Full lockdown must be introduced across country as soon as possible, the agency chief says.

The head of the State Consumer Service in Kyiv, Oleh Ruban, says the weekend quarantine has yielded no effective result in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The official considers it necessary to introduce a full lockdown as soon as possible, RBC-Ukraine reports.

It isn't feasible to consider imposing the lockdown in individual regions.

"There should be a single solution throughout the country. It is necessary to introduce a lockdown throughout the country in the near future. The weekend quarantine has not yielded results in terms of efficiency," Ruban said.

Read alsoLockdown, explained: What bans await Ukrainians if full-blown quarantine introducedEarlier, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that the government would be able to assess the effectiveness of the weekend quarantine as early as next week.

Yesterday, November 26, Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov spoke in favor of the immediate introduction of a radical lockdown for at least three weeks.

At the same time, Stepanov said there are no grounds for introducing a strict quarantine yet.

Author: UNIAN