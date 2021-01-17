The largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as the city of Kyiv.

Over the past day, January 16, a total of 5,990 new COVID-19 cases was confirmed in Ukraine.

Officials reported 116 fatalities over the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov wrote Facebook.

Among the new patients, there are 177 minors and 236 medics.

Read alsoZelensky asks Merkel to assist in supplying COVID-19 vaccines to UkraineThroughout the past day, a total of 2,131 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

At the same time, 8,777 recoveries were reported.

Ukrainian labs ran 27,975 tests last day.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, 1,160,682 people fell ill, 865,960 patients recovered, and 20,802 fell victim to the coronavirus.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (793), as well as Kyiv region (362), Zaporizhia region (332), Odesa region (330), and Mykolaiv region (328).

Author: UNIAN