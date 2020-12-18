Photo from UNIAN
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the country has managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
"I think we have been coping with it [COVID-19] as of today, we have flattened the curve. This allows us to end the year [without toughening quarantine-related measures]," he said during an online event, Ukraine and the World in 2021, hosted by the Novoe Vremya media outlet.
Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Quarantine in Ukraine may last until late FebShmyhal reiterated a lockdown would be introduced in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, but the curbs would not be as tough as in spring.
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments
- Ukraine said 12,630 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 18, 2020.
- The total number of confirmed cases grew to 944,381.