PM Shmyhal: Ukraine manages to flatten COVID-19 curve

He says the lockdown scheduled for January 8-24 will not be as strict as the one this spring.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the country has managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve. "I think we have been coping with it [COVID-19] as of today, we have flattened the curve. This allows us to end the year [without toughening quarantine-related measures]," he said during an online event, Ukraine and the World in 2021, hosted by the Novoe Vremya media outlet. Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Quarantine in Ukraine may last until late FebShmyhal reiterated a lockdown would be introduced in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, but the curbs would not be as tough as in spring. COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments Ukraine said 12,630 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 18, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 944,381. Author: UNIAN

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter