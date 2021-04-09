Only 12% believe there's no such threat.

Over 80% of Ukrainians seriously consider a threat of military invasion coming from Russia.

That's according to findings of a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on April 6-7.

Read alsoRussian supervisor to "DPR" fighter: "I don't give a f*ck. Put the blame on Ukrops" – Ukraine intel (Intercept)In particular, 36% of the respondents assess the likelihood of a full-scale military invasion of Russia as high, 31% as medium, 15% as low, and 12% say there is no threat. Compared to December 2018 (when Russia seized Ukrainian ships and captured sailors), the number of those who believe the threat is high has grown by almost 33.4%.

Zelensky-Biden phone call

Also, 68% said they had heard about the first phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden (21% heard a lot, 47% heard something), while 32% know nothing about it. At the same time, 50% of the pollees have a positive attitude to the news, 35% have a neutral attitude, and only 9% see it as negative news. Among those who are well aware of the call, almost 70% have a positive attitude to it.

In addition, 43% are convinced that relations between Ukraine and the United States will improve during Biden's presidency (this figure was 38% in February 2020), 41% say relations will not change, and only 6% expect they will get worse.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

