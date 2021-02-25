On February 25, Shariy did not report for interrogation.

The SBU Security Service has put on wanted list a pro-Russian blogger, Anatoliy Shariy, believed to be involved in Kremlin's infowar against Ukraine.

"On February 25, Anatoliy Shariy failed to report for an interrogation at the SBU as a suspect. He was put on wanted list," SBU press secretary Artem Dekhtiarenko told UNIAN.

According to him, the SBU investigators allowed Shariy's lawyer Valentyn Rybin access to the investigation case file.

Read alsoSBU says sanctions slapped on Sportmaster over operations in Crimea"Rybin was also handed a copy of a motion on selecting a preventive measure against Shariy, which will be later forwarded to court," Dekhtiarenko said.

The SBU press service said they will report on further progress in the case.

Background

On February 16, 2021, the SBU said it had put forward criminal charges against Shariy.

Investigators say his activity has been the detriment of Ukraine's national security in the media domain.

Charges have been pressed under the two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – Part 1 of Art. 111 (High treason) and Part 1 of Art. 161 (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability, or other grounds).

The investigation is underway to gather evidence on other persons who could be complicit in the crimes in question.

Reporting by UNIAN