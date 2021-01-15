In February-March, Ukraine is set to get the vaccine, PM notes.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal has commented on whether the government plans to extend nationwide quarantine.

The comment came during a morning show on 1+1 TV.

To the question: "Should the quarantine be extended?" the head of government replied: "Minister [of Health Maksym Stepanov] voices the government's position."

"This quarantine [January lockdown] allows us to bring down a potential wave of morbidity after the New Year, Christmas holidays. Next, in February-March, we expect a vaccine supply. It will be moral relief, but wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing – these will be the main measures that remain relevant and will be relevant until the end of the year," Shmyjal said.

He added that Ukraine has already signed all papers necessary to obtain the coronavirus vaccine within the framework of the COVAX Facility.

Background

On January 13, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that after the enhanced quarantine measures are over on January 24, Ukraine will return to adaptive quarantine, which will remain in place until February 28.

The minister added that the lockdown could be repeated if the situation becomes "supercritical."

Author: UNIAN