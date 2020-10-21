In the past day, 6,719 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 318 children and 365 healthcare workers.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says 19,146 children and 20,174 healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the epidemic.

"In the past day, 6,719 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 318 children and 365 healthcare workers. Some 1,009 new patients were hospitalized. There were 141 deaths and 2,686 recoveries," he said at a briefing on October 21, as reported by the Health Ministry on Facebook.

Read alsoUkraine reports 131 new COVID-19 cases in armed forces as of Oct 21The overall death toll is 5,927 people.

As many as 132,219 patients have already recovered.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 6,719 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 21, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 315,826.

Author: UNIAN