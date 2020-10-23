In the past day, 7,517 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 344 children and 356 healthcare workers.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says 19,796 children and 20,884 healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the epidemic.

"In the past day, 7,517 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 344 children and 356 healthcare workers. Some 1,032 new patients were hospitalized. There were 121 deaths and 2,680 recoveries," he said at a briefing on October 23, as reported by the Health Ministry on Facebook.

Read alsoUkraine to reimpose strict quarantine amid 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day – health ministerThe overall death toll is 6,164 people.

As many as 137,578 patients have already recovered.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396.

