The suspect is charged with hooliganism, a criminal case has been opened against him.

Ukrainian police officers have detained the man reportedly involved in a shooting incident in the town of Uman on Saturday, May 22, during which two citizens of Israel who are members of the Hasidic community were injured.

The suspect is a citizen of Israel, the media relations office of Cherkasy region's police reported.

"At about 15:00 Kyiv time on May 22, the Uman police got a report that a shooting incident had taken place on Sophia Perovskaya Street [in the town's so-called Hasidic quarter]. As a result, two persons who are citizens of Israel were injured. The injured were hospitalized in an ambulance. At present, nothing threatens their life and health," the police said.

Police officers examined the scene, seized evidence, interviewed witnesses, and identified the attacker. It is a 22-year-old Israeli citizen who arrived in Uman.

A brawl between the men started in the premises of a hotel, it escalated into a shooting, the police said. The attacker wounded one Hasid in the chest, another was wounded in an arm. The suspect managed to escape then.

He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The file with collected evidence was included in the State Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is facing from three to seven years in prison.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine (UJCU) said that this was not an anti-Semitic act as the attacker is a citizen of Israel.

