Snowfalls and blizzards will persist, meteorologists warn.

An active snow cyclone has moved into Ukraine from the, bringing collapse on motorways and city streets.

That's according to the Ukravtodor road management agency.

Moving in a northeastern direction, the cyclone also brought blizzards and severe wind gusts.

The increase in snow cover in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions was from 30 to 40 cm, while some snowdrifts exceeded 1 meter in height, the road service reported.

Read alsoUkraine sees up to 35 cm of snow over past daysIn Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, the snow cover went up two to six cm.

Odesa snowstorm aftermath

The State Emergency Service warns that during the day on January 28 in some regions of Ukraine further deterioration in weather conditions and heavy snowfalls are expected, including snowstorms in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions (hazard level red), as well as heavy wet snow in Kirovohrad region (hazard level orange).

Wet snow is also expected in Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions – up to 10-15 cm.

Ukravtodor has warned drivers of icy roads, possible interruption of intercity traffic, and blackouts in the affected settlements.

