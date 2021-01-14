Temperatures are expected to drop to -21° C.

A major freezing snap is set to hit most parts of Ukraine on January 15-16, the State Emergency Service reports.

"Overnight temperatures could reach -12-18° C and down to -21° C in certain parts of the northern regions, while in day hours, it'll be -10-16° C. On January 17-18, the cold weather will prevail," the report says, citing Ukrainian meteorologists.

Read alsoBad weather leaves 55 towns and villages in Ukraine without powerIn Kyiv, on January 15-16, a significant decrease in air temperature is expected: to -13-18° C overnight and to -11-15° C in the daytime.

In Kyiv region in the same period, a significant temperature drop is expected: at night down to -13-18° C and in some places down to -21° C, as well as down to -11-16° C in day hours.

On January 17-18, freezing weather will prevail in Kyiv and the region.

Related

The average yearly temperature in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv was the warmest in 2020, as it rose to + 10.9°C, which was 3.2°C up from the climatic norm, thus setting a record for the entire observation period (since 1881).

Author: UNIAN