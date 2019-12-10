Ukraine reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas, three dead in booby-trap blast Monday

Russia-led forces have been observing the ceasefire since Tuesday midnight.

Russia's hybrid military forces on December 9 mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in a booby-trap blast.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and their mercenaries violated the ceasefire seven times on December 9. Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a booby-trap blast," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on December 10.

The enemy engaged Ukrainian troops using cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, as well as grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Under attack came Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Vodiane, Berezove, Luhanske, Novoluhanske, and Khutir Vilny.

