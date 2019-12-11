Ukraine reports 11 enemy attacks in Donbas on Dec 10

No casualties were reported in the past day, according to the Ukrainian side.

Russia's hybrid military forces on Tuesday mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 11 times on December 10," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 11, 2019.

In their attacks, the enemy used proscribed 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions were fired upon near the villages of Lebedynske, Pavlopil, Shyrokyne, Mayorsk, Kindrashivska Nova, Shumy, Luhanske, Katerynivka, and Novoluhanske.

Since Wednesday midnight, Russia-led forces have been observing the ceasefire.