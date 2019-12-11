Ukraine's defense minister: No Russia-sought disengagement along entire front line to take place

According to Zagorodnyuk, "these three sites should become humanitarian zones, which will allow arranging passages and improving the lives of people in the contact zone."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk has said there will be no disengagement of forces and weapons along the entire contact line in Donbas, which Russia sought.

"There will be no disengagement along the entire contact line, which Russia wanted," he wrote on Telegram, commenting on the outcome of the Normandy Four summit.

The minister recalled that an agreement had been reached on three new disengagement sites to be set up by March.

According to the minister, the best options for disengagement should now be determined, and the Defense Ministry will have time to prepare for this.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the Normandy Four leaders at their summit in Paris on December 9 supported an agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group on three additional disengagement areas to be set up by the end of March 2020.