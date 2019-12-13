Ukraine reports eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Dec 12

Ukrainian Army reported no casualties in the past day.

Russia's hybrid military forces on Thursday mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire eight times on December 12," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 13, 2019.

The enemy engaged Ukrainian troops with cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Read alsoUN urges "DPR/LPR" to allow international observers to visit held persons

Under attack came Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka and the villages of Pavlopil, Shyrokyne, Pivdenne, Krymske, and Novoluhanske.

Ukrainian Army reported no casualties in the past day.

"Since Friday midnight, Russia-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions twice near the town of Maryinka, using grenade launchers of various types and rifles," the update said.