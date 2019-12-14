Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas attacked 10 times despite Russia's commitments at Normandy Summit

Since day-start on Saturday, no shelling has been recorded so far.

The Russian Federation systematically fails to fulfill its commitments regarding a sustainable ceasefire, according to the final communiqué, adopted at the Normandy Four Summit in Paris December 9, says the morning update on Donbas developments by the Joint Forces Command.

On December 13, Russia's armed formations 10 times violated the ceasefire, engaging Ukrainian positions with 82mm mortars, proscribed by the Minsk agreements, as well as grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and other small arms.

The enemy also opened fire, using arms installed on infantry fighting vehicles.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid [East] operational-tactical grouping, Russian occupation forces shelled Ukrainian troops five times, while the same number of attacks was recorded in the zone of the Pivnich [North] grouping.

Yesterday, December 13, a soldier with the Joint Forces sustained an injury as a result of enemy shelling.

