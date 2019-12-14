Ukraine may revisit idea of peacekeepers in Donbas, foreign minister says

The Ukrainian side will consider introduction of an international peacekeeping force if Minsk talks prove ineffective.

Ukraine could return to the idea of ​​bringing UN peacekeeping troops into the occupied areas of Donbas in eastern Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

Speaking at a TV panel show "Svoboda Slova" [Freedom of Speech], the foreign minister recalled that so far only Russia had submitted its position on peacekeeping missions, since Ukraine is not a member of the UN Security Council.

At the same time, Prystaiko says, Ukrainian leadership are already addressing the issue in the framework of Minsk Agreements.

"When we understand that nothing else can be said within the framework of Minsk and Russia is stubborn on every point, we will turn to the next step. It won't be my decision, but that of President, but I will probably recommend a peacekeeping mission," Prystaiko added, noting that the president's team have a number of plans to this end.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Foreign Minister Prystaiko said working groups that are part of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement are set to meet in Minsk December 18.

The security team will require that the OSCE verify the presented data. The humanitarian group will verify the lists for prisoner exchange.