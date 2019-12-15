Ukraine reports one KIA, two WIAs amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Dec 14

Russia-led forces used proscribed 82mm mortars.

Russia's hybrid military forces on December 14 mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another two as wounded in action (WIA).

"On December 14, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire eight times," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 15.

Russia-led forces used 82mm mortars, which are banned under the Minsk peace agreements, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms.

An attack with the use of 82mm mortars was recorded near the village of Novoluhanske.

Other hot spots were the towns of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka (two attacks), as well as the villages of Pisky, Pavlopil, Zaitseve, and Travneve.

Since Sunday morning, Russia-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske, using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns. No Ukrainian casualties have been reported since then.