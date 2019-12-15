Donbas war update: six enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

The enemy opened fire, using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Russia's hybrid military forces on December 15 mounted six attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated the ceasefire six times since the beginning of the current day, December 15. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in enemy shelling," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in an evening update posted on Facebook.

Russian-occupation forces fired at positions of JF units using grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

All attacks were reported in the Pivnich (North) sector: not far from the village of Krymske (twice, using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and rifle-attached grenade launchers); near the village of Luhanske (tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns); outside Khutir Vilny (automatic grenade launchers); in the vicinity of the town of Svitlodarsk (tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and automatic grenade launchers); and near the village of Zaitseve (tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms).

"The units of the Joint Forces adhere to the ceasefire and are ready for any insidious and provocative actions of the enemy," the press center added.