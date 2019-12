Ukraine's army HQ discloses enemy death toll in Donbas over two weeks

Twenty-two enemy troops were killed in action.

The Joint Forces Operation Headquarters (JFO HQ) has disclosed the enemy death toll in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, over two weeks.

"According to the Joint Forces' intelligence data, Russian occupying forces suffered 44 casualties on December 1-15, 2019, namely 22 were killed and another 22 wounded," the JFO HQ wrote on Facebook on December 16.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russia's hybrid military forces on December 15 mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action.